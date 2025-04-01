Metro Atlanta man opens fire on deputies in CVS parking lot, GBI says

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An Ellenwood man being served warrants opened fire on deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Around 1:35 p.m., Monroe County deputies were called to the CVS at the corner of Tift College Drive and Patrol Road in Forsyth, Ga.

Deputies were searching for 34-year-old John Monroe Barnes, of Ellenwood, who had terroristic threats warrants out of Monroe County, officials said.

As deputies arrived at the store, the GBI said Barnes fired at the deputies. Authorities said deputies shot back, hitting Barnes.

Barnes was taken to a Macon Hospital, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the MCSO said.

No deputies were injured. Barnes is facing additional charges.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

