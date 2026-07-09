Metro Atlanta deputy helps young hawk believed hit by car

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County deputy found a young hawk injured on the ground and was able to get it the help it needed, thanks to a wildlife expert in the sheriff’s office.

Cpl. Myers found a hawk that had apparently been hit by a car on Upper Bethany Road.

Though the corporal didn’t know what to do, he know who did — K9 Deputy Currie, who happens to also be a falconer and a volunteer that helps injured wildlife.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on social media of Currie carefully securing the hawk.

He identified the hurt bird of prey as a juvenile Cooper’s Hawk with a broken wing.

The bird was taken to Bells Ferry Animal Hospital for a medical evaluation.

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