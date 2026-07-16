Metro Atlanta deputy accused of whipping foster child 20 times

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former sheriff’s deputy in Bartow County is facing a misdemeanor battery charge over allegations involving his foster child.

Andrew Williams, 31, resigned from his position with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to Williams’ home last week for a report of potential child abuse.

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On the way there, they found a child riding a bike down Justice Robert Benham Drive.

They took the child, one of several foster children living with Williams, to the Bartow County DFCS office.

The child told investigators that Williams whipped him with a belt at least 20 times. The child say he ran away from the home that morning because he was afraid to be there.

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The incident had happened five days prior, but investigators found the child still had “fairly prominent” bruising.

The rest of the foster children have since been removed from Williams’ home.

According to jail records, Williams was released 30 minutes after being booked on a $2,500 bond.

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