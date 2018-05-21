  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium says sound will be much better at Kenny Chesney concert

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting a sneak peek at the new improvements inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Kenny Chesney concert.

    The second-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Saturday night. And many are hoping it will be a better experience than the first.

    How they’re making sure the stadium sound will be top-notch come Saturday, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    The first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn't go over very well with a lot of fans. Those who went to see Garth Brooks in October complained of sound issues, among other things.

    Officials with the stadium have been working since then to fix everything.

