ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting a sneak peek at the new improvements inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Kenny Chesney concert.
The second-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Saturday night. And many are hoping it will be a better experience than the first.
How they’re making sure the stadium sound will be top-notch come Saturday, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Crews are setting up for the @kennychesney concert at @MBStadium I’m talking with the Chief Digital Officer to explain why it will sound much better for the second big concert! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bxJ6v8ttMZ— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) May 21, 2018
The first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn't go over very well with a lot of fans. Those who went to see Garth Brooks in October complained of sound issues, among other things.
Officials with the stadium have been working since then to fix everything.
