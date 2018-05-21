  • Shots fired in elementary school parking lot; Authorities working crime scene

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a person said he was shot in the parking lot of a Spalding County elementary school Monday afternoon.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital. While he was being interviewed, he said he was shot in the parking lot of Beaverbrook Elementary School.

    The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says no students are in danger and school will dismiss as normal.

    "All indications are that this incident was not related to the school nor were any students or staff targeted," Spalding County Sheriff's Office Capt. Dwayne Jones said. "At this time, investigators are speaking with school staff and processing a crime scene where the shooting occurred."

