Men planned bank shooting while sitting at Waffle House, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police have arrested two men who they say were discussing private plans in a public place.

Griffin police say a waitress at a Waffle House called them on Tuesday after overhearing two men talk about their plans to shoot up a bank.

According to the police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the men were discussing various people associated with Wells Fargo that they would target.

The waitress went on to say the men appeared to be disgruntled with Wells Fargo Bank because one of them could not get $5,000 from the bank. Instead, he planned to take the money “by force,” the report reads.

Shortly after, the men were found sitting in a car in the Wells Fargo parking lot.

Police identified the men as David Kelly, 73, and Bryan Hardin, 48. Both men were arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

