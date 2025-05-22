Memorial Day weekend drivers should keep safety on their minds

ATLANTA — Going on a road trip this Memorial Day weekend?

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to play it safe on the busy holiday streets.

You will likely see Georgia Highway Patrol troopers and other members of law enforcement out on patrol this weekend, watching for possible impaired drivers and other road hazards.

Troopers will also participate in Operation Observation on Friday, sponsored by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend with family and friends by focusing on your driving behavior and minimizing distractions that could lead to serious or even fatal consequences,” said Col. William W. Hitchens, III, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer driving season.

AAA said 87% of Americans, or about 45.1 million people, will be traveling by car at least 50 miles away from their home this Memorial Day weekend.

The last time this many people left home for the holiday was 2005.

Want to beat the traffic? It seems the best bet is to leave early.

Here are the best, and worst, times to hit the road during Memorial Day weekend, according to Inrix, a traffic intelligence company:

Thursday

Best: Before 12 pm.

Worst: 1 - 9 p.m.

Friday

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Worst: 12 – 8 p.m

Saturday

Best: Before 12 p.m.

Worst: 2 – 6 p.m

Sunday

Best: Before 1 p.m.

Worst: 1 – 5 p.m.

Here are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend:

Observe the posted speed limits, and all traffic laws and signals.

Do not drive impaired.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt and children are in the appropriate child safety seat.

Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.

Pay attention to large trucks and buses.

Do not drive distracted. Georgia is a hands-free state, which means no texting while driving.

If you have an emergency on the road, please contact 911 or dial *GSP to be connected to the Georgia State Patrol Post closest to your location.

Those who need assistance on the roadway can dial 511 to request Georgia Department of Transportation’s CHAMP (Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program), a free service covering interstates outside of metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24), or HERO (Highway Emergency Response Operators) for assistance in the Metro Atlanta area.

CHAMP and HERO can help stranded drivers, change tires, maintain traffic flow and even identify several vehicle maintenance problems.

For more information and to view traffic cameras, download the 511 Georgia app or visit www.511ga.org.

This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Eleven traffic deaths were investigated by state and local law enforcement officials during Memorial Day holiday weekend last year.

Troopers also issued more than 14,000 citations, made more than 500 DUI arrests and investigated more than 500 crashes that resulted in more than 250 injuries.

