Memorial Day 2019: Parades, ceremonies across metro Atlanta honor fallen heroes

ATLANTA - Cities across the area are holding events today to honor our service men and women with speeches, memorials and music too.

Dacula held its 26th annual Memorial Day parade Monday morning.

There were people and tents lined up along Dacula Road by 10 a.m., along the entire mile and a half parade route that ended at the high school.

Dacula’s Memorial Day parade is largest in state and one of largest observances in the country with more than 10,000 taking part pic.twitter.com/TF1gLpVAKZ — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 27, 2019

More than 10,000 people were expected for what is one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

The tradition started in 1994 as way to honor veterans, display patriotism and most importantly, remember those lost.

The parade included more than 150 entries, with the largest and most poignant being the “Fallen Heroes of Georgia,” a place card for each of the state’s 231 service members lost since September 11, 2001, one entry that grows larger each year.

Largest (and still growing) entry in Dacula Memorial Day Parade: Fallen Heroes of Georgia...with placard for every service member killed since 9/11 pic.twitter.com/mkOlKZwPsN — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 27, 2019

This year’s grand marshal was a veteran of the marine corps who joined during World War II.

Sgt. Lee Weidman, 94, is from Lawrenceville.

She told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that becoming a marine was one of the best things she has ever done.

Memorial Day parade in Dacula about to step off and Grand Marshall this year is 94 year old WWII Marine Corps vet Lee Weidman who joined the reserve in 1944 and left as a Sgt. pic.twitter.com/cW8CU1MddF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 27, 2019

Crowds in North Fulton County are honoring those who died serving their country.

The special ceremony began at 11 a.m. in Roswell. It includes a laying of the wreath and a tribute for veterans who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

In Cobb County, the Marietta National Cemetery is also honoring veterans. The cemetery is decorated for a ceremony that began just before noon, to honor veterans, past and present.

