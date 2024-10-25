McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Illness linked to hamburgers spreads to three more states

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added three more states to its list of those affected by an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s.

Earlier this week, the CDC reported 49 cases across 10 states and that at least one person had died as a result.

That number has now risen to at least 75 people getting sick in 13 states. Only one person has died, but 22 people have been hospitalized.

Initially, cases had been reported in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Now, new cases have been reported in Michigan, New Mexico and Washington.

The CDC say the outbreak is linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The fast food chain says it is believed that the outbreak came from slivered onions.

Taylor Farms, one of McDonald’s suppliers, has recalled yellow onions. They did not confirm if they supplied onions to the McDonald’s locations at the center of the outbreak.

Several restaurants in those areas, including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Burger King, have pulled onions from some of their menus to be safe.

At least one person has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s after saying he tested positive for E. coli after eating at a McDonald’s in Colorado earlier this month.

