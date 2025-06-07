Mazda recalls involving air bags and indicator lights affect about 180,000 vehicles

Federal safety officials have issued two recent recalls on Mazda cars.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recalls affect about 180,000 vehicles.

A recall from May 29 said that air bags on Mazda vehicles may not deploy in a crash, increasing the risk of injuries.

The Sophisticated Air Bag Sensor units may set an error code and deactivate the air bags because of a low battery.

The federal safety alert said 171,412 vehicles are affected.

Models with the potential flaw include the 2024-2025 Mazda3 and 2024 - 2025 CX30 vehicles.

Dealers will reprogram the device with improved software or replace it free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 28. Mazda’s number for this recall is 7525E.

The NHTSA issued another recall on May 23 warning that a traffic control indicator light may not light up on 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5s, increasing the risk of a crash.

The Traction Control System and Dynamic Stability Control indicator light may not light when it should because of a software error, causing these cars to not comply with federal standards.

Dealers will replace the unit free of charge.

Mazda is expected to mail notification letters to owners on July 21. Mazda’s number for this recall is 7425E.

Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, Option 6.

