ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has uncovered a connection between the new Atlanta mayor’s campaign and a top county election official.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant found more than $3,600 in payments from the campaign of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to a consulting firm that has ties to Ralph Mays Jones Sr., one of Fulton County Election Office’s most senior leaders.
Legal experts told Diamant it’s a clear conflict of interest.
“It’s a really bad look. Let’s at least start with that,” said former federal prosecutor Caren Morrison.
Finance records obtained by Channel 2 Action News show those payments came at the height of December’s mayoral runoff race, which Mayor Bottoms won by a razor thin margin.
A spokesperson for Bottoms told Channel 2 Action News the payments were for Ralph Jones Jr.’s specific expertise as the campaign’s social media director.
Jones Jr. also sent a statement saying his father, the elections official, had no financial stake in the company or a role in its day-to-day.
