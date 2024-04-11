Masters 2024: No amateur has won a green jacket. Can this Georgia Tech golfer become the first?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have plenty of connections to the Masters from the legendary Bobby Jones who helped design this iconic course to Larry Mize, the only alumni to win a green jacket.

Now, another Yellow Jacket is hoping to be the second to win it all for Tech.

Throughout this 29-year coaching career at Georgia Tech, Bruce Heppler has witnessed several of his golfers play on the world’s biggest state — which just happens to be a few hours away from their practice facility.

“I feel really privileged with the fourth time we’ve had an amateur from my team play in the Masters. So it’s just kind of pinch yourself every day you wake up,” he said.

Christo Lamprecht is the latest amateur to represent Georgia Tech. Channel 2 Action News was there when Heppler caught up with Lamprecht on the chipping green.

Heppler says Lamprecht looked relaxed on the eve of playing in his second major championship.

“I think he’s committed to just enjoy the experience and let the chips fall where they may and hopefully he’s just kind of kind of enjoy the ride. And let’s see what happens. So hopefully, that’s good. And you never know he’s got the skill set to play here. See what happens,” his coach said.

Of course, mixed in the sea of patrons mostly wearing green, there are some Georgia Bulldogs fans watching.

“I’ve heard a lot of Yellow Jackets and good stuff, but I’ve heard a lot of people trying to get attention out of me, saying Go Dawgs. I’m not going to them any recognition. If they want to say Yellow Jackets, then all good,” Lamprecht said.

The University of Georgia has six golfers presenting the red and black this year, including 2023 Open champion Brian Harman.

No matter where your collegiate loyalties lie, this tournament brings everyone together.

“You’ve got the greatest tournament the world in the state and I think this leads the younger people that want to do that and so to great golf universities, with players all over the world succeeding. And so obviously it’s competitive, but I think it brings out the best in everybody,” Heppler said.

No amateur has ever won the Masters. So far the best finish by amateur Georgia Tech golfer at the Masters was Matt Kuchar in 1998 when he finished tied 21st.

