Masters 2024: Tiger Woods says he can win one more green jacket ‘if everything comes together’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s Masters week in Augusta and Channel 2 Action News has you covered before the first round tees off on Thursday.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein reported from Augusta on Tuesday, where 5-times Masters champion Tiger Woods was out early on the course with his dear friend Justin Thomas and Fred Couples.

The 48-year-old Woods has played 24 holes of competitive golf this year, but he said Tuesday that if everything comes together, he thinks he can get one more green jacket.

The key word to what Woods said is everything, including his health. His swing is tight and that’s a good thing. However, his body is also tight and that’s not ideal.

“Well, the ankle doesn’t hurt anymore. It’s fused. It’s not going anywhere. So that’s fine. It’s other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. Yeah, once he put the rods in there, it’s good to go.” Woods said. “But, the back, the knee, other parts of the body have to take the load of it, and just the endurance capability of walking a long time and being on my feet for a long time.”

It’s about a 6.5-mile walk around the property and the elevation changes are huge. They only lie flat, according to Woods, on the tee boxes.

While Woods is going for his sixth green jacket, Rory McIlroy is searching for his first and with it, he would capture the career grand slam.

Woods said it’s just a matter of time before McIlroy wins the Masters. For Rory, that belief means a lot.

“It’s flattering. It’s nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that. So, yeah, I mean, does that mean that it’s going to happen? Obviously not,” McIlroy said. “But he’s been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it. I know I’ve got the potential to do it too.”

Woods will tee off at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday with Jason Day and Max Homa. McIlroy will be paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at 10:42 a.m.

