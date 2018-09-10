MARTA bus driver hailed a hero for stopping an attack on a woman

ATLANTA - Passengers are calling a MARTA bus driver a hero after he jumped off his bus and stopped a man who was stabbing a woman using a walker.
The attack happened on Sunday morning.
MARTA bus driver Winston Douglas grabbed a stick out of a yard here and began beating the woman's attacker here. That stopped the attack and saved the woman's life.
June Jarrett, a passenger on the bus, said it looked like something out of a horror movie.
"I'm screaming him to stop you're going to kill her.And he looks up at me and just continues to stab her," Jarrett said.
The victim, Terri Bradley, 63, survived the attack.
