Marietta’s 80th annual Memorial Day ceremony draws crowd and reflections on sacrifice

MARIETTA, Ga. — Veterans and families gathered to honor fallen heroes at the 80th annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Marietta National Cemetery where the service took place.

It rained off and on all day, but the sun shined for the one-hour annual Memorial Day service.

More than 100 people were here to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The rain held back just for the sun to beam down.

It was a sea of red, white and blue at the cemetery.

More than 18,000 flags were placed on the headstones of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guard throughout history have understood the why,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who represents Georgia’s 11th District.

“I come to honor those who gave their life for me,” said Olga Noel.

“I think about them often. very often,” said Army and Marine Corps veteran Chris Dorch.

“In most cases it brings me to tears to even think about it at times because I feel a guilt that I was able to make it home while they did not,” he said.

“I lost my best friend in combat. That’s why I joined,” veteran Doug Tasse said.

The National Memorial Day Association’s annual ceremony was filled with special tributes.

More than 100 people, veterans, families and so many others stood together as one to honor and remember.

“It’s always a moving experience to hear the dignitaries talk,” Tasse said.

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