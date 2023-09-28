Marietta school teacher and her family surprised with fully furnished home in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Middle School teacher, Methany Thornton, was surprised with a fully furnished home after closing on her new Habitat House.

The Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta released the announcement on Wednesday.

The iTHINK Community Foundation of iTHINK Financial surprised the new homeowner and her family on Wednesday with a fully furnished and decorated house.

Methany Thornton, family Photos Courtesy of Kelly Huff, City of Marietta (Kelly Huff, City of Marietta)

After the initial shock and tour of the furnished rooms for her and her husband, Kelcey, her daughter and two grandsons, Thornton said the house is now a home.

In addition, the credit union, Berkadia, presented Thornton and her husband with a $500 check for any essentials they might need when moving in.

Thronton is a Social Emotional Learning Teacher at Marietta Middle School where she has taught for more than six years. She also serves as a Cheer and Lacrosse coach.

Many of Thornton’s students gathered with her to show their support on her dedication day. She says she loves “paying it forward” as a teacher.

The family was living in Cartersville in a townhouse without a yard for the grandchildren. Now, Thornton and her family live in a bigger home and she is just minutes from work.

“Thank you for all that you do in the community for people like me,” said Thornton. “You truly are God-sent, and I pray that as you continue to bless others, God will bless you even more.”

Jessica Gill, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta, said it took a lot of partners to bring the home dedication to fruition. She added that living where you work is a “key component” in building community.

“It took a lot of partners to bring this accomplishment to fruition today,” said Gill. “Living where you work is a key component in building community, and partnerships like this one are fundamental to make local homeownership achievable, as well as thanking the public servants who serve us and our children.”

