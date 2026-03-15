March Madness bracket: Georgia, Kennesaw State learn NCAA Men’s Tournament seed, region

ATLANTA — March Madness is here and two basketball programs in Georgia will compete in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tournament.
Kennesaw State (21-13) punched its ticket to the big dance with its first Conference USA tournament championship on Saturday night. Georgia (22-10) earned an at-large bid for Southeastern Conference.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled the full 68-team bracket on Sunday evening. Here’s where the Dawgs and Owls will play. The full schedule will be released later Sunday.
Georgia
Region: Midwest
Seed: No. 8
First Round Opponent: No. 9 Saint Louis
First Game: Thursday, March 19 in Buffalo, New York
Georgia is DANCING! #MarchMadness @UGABasketball pic.twitter.com/ozhSSSlIiK— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2026
Kennesaw State
Region: West
Seed: No. 14
First Round Opponent: No. 3 Gonzaga
First Game: Thursday, March 19 in Portland, Oregon
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