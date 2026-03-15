March Madness bracket: Georgia, Kennesaw State learn NCAA Men’s Tournament seed, region

ATLANTA — March Madness is here and two basketball programs in Georgia will compete in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Kennesaw State (21-13) punched its ticket to the big dance with its first Conference USA tournament championship on Saturday night. Georgia (22-10) earned an at-large bid for Southeastern Conference.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled the full 68-team bracket on Sunday evening. Here’s where the Dawgs and Owls will play. The full schedule will be released later Sunday.

Georgia

Region: Midwest

Seed: No. 8

First Round Opponent: No. 9 Saint Louis

First Game: Thursday, March 19 in Buffalo, New York

Kennesaw State

Region: West

Seed: No. 14

First Round Opponent: No. 3 Gonzaga

First Game: Thursday, March 19 in Portland, Oregon

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