Man with a knife shot, killed by Locust Grove officers responding to house fire

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Locust Grove police responding to a house fire shot and killed a man they say refused to put down a knife.

The officer-involved shooting happened at a home on Cadence Street Thursday morning.

After the man was shot, officers went inside the home, which was still on fire, and found a woman dead. It’s unclear if the victim was dead before the fire or if she was killed in the fire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

