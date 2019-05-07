Man threatens group of teens with knife before good Samaritan steps in, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained newly released body camera footage that shows the moments after a man allegedly threatened a group of teenagers at a Gwinnett County ice cream shop.
The incident happened on April 3 outside Bruster's Ice Cream on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
According to the police report, Juan Rodriguez approached a group waiting in line and asked them for money then left. Moments later, police said the man returned with a knife.
For the first time, we're speaking with the good Samaritan who risked his life to protect the teens and his own family. Learn how he was able to step in without laying a single finger on the suspect, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia mayor under fire for alleged remarks about black job candidate
- 5 years later, murders of Lake Oconee couple continue to confound
- Gunshots sprayed at extended stay hotel; GBI blocks off half-mile crime scene
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}