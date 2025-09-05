Man stabbed in chest calls 911 before losing consciousness and dying; suspect arrested

ROCKMART, Ga. — A man was fatally stabbed in Rockmart Thursday night, leading to the arrest of a man, Rockmart police reported.

Melvin Kent, the victim, called 911 at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, reporting he had been stabbed in the chest, but he lost consciousness before providing further details.

Kent was taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigation revealed an encounter between Kent and Daquad Morris at 422 Gordon St. began as a heated argument in front of the residence before Morris allegedly got a large knife and stabbed Kent, police said.

The Rockmart Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation because of the severity of the incident.

Morris was arrested and charged by the Rockmart Police Department with aggravated assault, murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have stated that this was an isolated incident involving only the two individuals, and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

