  • Man shot moments after leaving church service in SW Atlanta

    By: Kristen Holloway

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot after leaving a southwest Atlanta church service Wednesday night.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the victim saw someone trying to break into his car outside the All Nations Worship Assembly on Perkerson Road.

    After confronting the person, he was shot. The victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening,” according to police.

