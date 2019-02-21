ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot after leaving a southwest Atlanta church service Wednesday night.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the victim saw someone trying to break into his car outside the All Nations Worship Assembly on Perkerson Road.
After confronting the person, he was shot. The victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening,” according to police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}