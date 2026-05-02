Man shot and killed in SW Atlanta; police questioning security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man in his early 20’s was shot multiple times along Lee St SW early Saturday morning.

Lieutenant Christapher Butler told Channel 2 Action News Bryan Mims they have detained a 59-year-old man who was “involved” in the shooting in order to receive a statement from him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police had a wide are corned off with crime scene tape. The man who shot and killed, died on the scene.

Lt. Butler also says it appears the man works as a security officer for the store’s property owner, but detectives are working to determine what led up to the gunfire. The store was closed at the time of the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lt. Butler would not say whether the victim was armed.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group