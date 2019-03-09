Man shot, killed by officers after charging toward them with gun, police say

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man died Friday night after a police shooting. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on West Lake Drive.
Police said they initially encountered a man who was believed to be armed with a gun. Officers said they asked him to drop the gun but said he ignored their commands.
Police said moments later, the man charged toward officers, pointing the gun in their direction.
Multiple officers fired their guns at the man, who was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified at this time.
We have a photographer headed to the scene for live updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}