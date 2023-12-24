Man shot, killed after he and another man attempted robbery, Ga. police say

LaGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man who was being robbed shot and killed one of his assailants on Wednesday night, according to LaGrange police.

Officers said the altercation happened on Garfield Street at around 7 p.m.

Police said Jonathan Daniel and Antonio Stephens attempted to rob a man named Jesse Houston at gunpoint. During the incident, Daniel pointed his gun at Houston, attempting to rob him, when Houston fired his own gun, killing Daniel.

Stephens was arrested and charged with felony murder, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Prichard at (706) 883-2628. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000 and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward

