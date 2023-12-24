Man shot in Griffin flown to hospital for treatment, police confirm

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man has been airlifted to a local trauma center for medical treatment after being shot in Griffin, Ga., police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the Griffin Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of East Solomon Street after reports of someone getting shot.

When they got to the scene, police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived and took the victim to a hospital. Then the victim was flown by air ambulance to a local trauma center.

Police said the shooting is now actively under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator A. Ruiz at 407-771-3117 or by email.

