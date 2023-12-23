At least 2 dead in southwest Atlanta house fire, medical examiner’s office says

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta fire officials said that on Saturday at 12:12 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Willis Mill Road SW.

When crews arrived, they were told by two residents that there were still people inside.

Firefighters quickly entered the structure and located a woman and an elderly man. Both were taken to Grady, where their conditions are unknown.

Officials said after a secondary search of the property, they located one deceased victim in a bedroom.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Fulton County Medical Examiner investigators confirmed with Channel 2 Action News at least two people were killed in the fire.

No further information has been provided.

The cause is under investigation.

