At least 2 dead in southwest Atlanta house fire, medical examiner’s office says

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta fire officials said that on Saturday at 12:12 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Willis Mill Road SW.
When crews arrived, they were told by two residents that there were still people inside.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Firefighters quickly entered the structure and located a woman and an elderly man. Both were taken to Grady, where their conditions are unknown.
Officials said after a secondary search of the property, they located one deceased victim in a bedroom.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former city attorney, police officer found guilty of spending PPP funds on Rolls Royce, jewelry
- Georgia mayor accused of assaulting 2 city council members during separate meetings, GBI says
- Woman finds antisemitic note on her car while leaving Sandy Springs doctor’s office
Fulton County Medical Examiner investigators confirmed with Channel 2 Action News at least two people were killed in the fire.
No further information has been provided.
The cause is under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group