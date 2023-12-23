Sandy Springs Fire Department training section chief arrested for battery, cruelty to children

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs Fire Department Section Chief was arrested and charged following what city officials say was a possible domestic dispute on Thursday.

According to officials, Training Section Chief Jason Taylor was arrested at his home for domestic violence after officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department were called to the house.

Taylor was booked into the Fulton County Jail and was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a personnel investigation. Officials said he was not on duty during the incident.

The home Taylor was arrested at was a residence rented out to him by the city through their City’s Public Safety Housing program, which officials said allows public safety personnel to rent a residence in Sandy Springs at a reduced rate.

Taylor was charged with simple battery, battery, and one count of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of third-degree cruelty to children.

While Taylor was granted $7,500 on surety bond, it was unclear if he had already been released from the Fulton County Jail. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to city officials for clarification.

City officials said the investigation was ongoing.

