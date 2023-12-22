Employee placed on leave after caught on camera speeding in patrol car, Clayton Sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2′s Tom Jones is learning more information about how an employee of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was placed on administrative leave.

Speaking with Jones, a Clayton County citizen said he recorded a member of the sheriff’s office speeding in a patrol vehicle.

After getting a negative response from the employee, Jackson said he posted about the incident on social media, then the sheriff got in touch with him.

Then, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the worker had been placed on administrative leave.

