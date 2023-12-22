Pilot in fatal Hall County plane crash identified, deputies say he was from Dunwoody

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Buford near Lake Lanier Islands, Hall County officials confirmed Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed around 5:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the plane crashed in a parking lot on Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive.

Officials say the victim, Howard Lee Joe, 60, was the only person on board the aircraft.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one on the ground was injured, HCSO officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 Atlanta teachers are helping save lives at the pool from drowning through competition

©2023 Cox Media Group