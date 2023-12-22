This popular Atlanta cemetery is closing its gates for some needed upgrades

ATLANTA — Oakland Cemetery said it will be closing its gates to the public for the month of January to complete some infrastructure improvements.

“The city is repaving nearly two miles of roads at Oakland, replacing failing water lines, installing irrigation for Oakland’s gardens, improving drainage and soil stability, and repairing gutters,” the cemetery said in a blog post on Thursday.

Everything is expected to reopen on Feb. 1, 2024.

Oakland Cemetery said the improvements were made possible “through funds from the City of Atlanta’s 2022 Move Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond.”

Anyone who wishes to visit a loved one buried in the cemetery can contact Oakland Cemetery Sexton Sam Reed at sreed@atlanta.gov or 404-658-6019.

