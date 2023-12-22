2 sisters killed in car crash off Georgia highway just days before Christmas

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is going through the unimaginable loss of two sisters just days before Christmas.

Krysta Dean, 18, and Kira Dean, 16, died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash around 12:38 p.m. off Ga. 190. When they arrived, they found the sisters’ Hyundai Elantra had crashed into a tree after traveling a downhill curve.

The crash killed Krysta, who was driving, and Kira, who was sitting in the passenger seat. A third person inside the car was ejected and transported to Piedmont Columbus for their injuries. Troopers have not identified the third person or their condition.

Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon told WTVM in Columbus that the group was out trying to enjoy a beautiful afternoon.

“They were both wearing seat belts, the force of the impact cost them to lose their lives. Something that I was told from another party was they were just going to go up to one of the lookouts and just hang out there on a beautiful day,” Weldon told the news station.

Krysta Dean attended Manchester High School and would have graduated in the spring. She loved the arts and being a member of a Dungeons and Dragons Club, according to her obituary.

Kira Dean was a sophomore at Skipstone Academy in Griffin, where she was a cheerleader. She also was a member of the school’s drama club, according to her obituary.

The Dean family will hold a joint memorial service on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Warm Springs.

