Person of interest in custody after man found dead in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a man was found dead on Saturday afternoon.
Officials say at 2 p.m., they responded to the 4400 block of Parmalee Path in reference to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say it appears the two individuals were familiar to one another and a previous dispute possibly escalated, leading to the shooting. Officials say they have a person of interest under arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
