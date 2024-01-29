Local

Man shoots girlfriend, her son before killing himself, Ga. deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot his girlfriend and her son before taking his own life on Thursday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Bread Basket Food Store about a shooting at a separate location.

Officers were called by one of the victims of the shooting. Deputies found a 47-year-old woman and her 21-year-old sonsuffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies determined the initial shooting happened at a house on Fennell Lane, near the store. The woman identified the shooter as her ex-boyfriend.

Both the mother and her son were taken to Piedmont ARMC for emergency care.

Deputies eventually found the suspect’s car at a home on Linda Street. In the car, deputies found the man dead, after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The mother and son’s condition remains unclear.

