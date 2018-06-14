0 Man seeking justice in friend's hit-and-run death one year later

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One year after a well-known craft brewer died in a hit-and run-accident, his best friend desperately wants the person who killed him to come forward.

“Dan was such a giving, caring person,” said Bob Sandage of his friend, Dan Rosen.

Rosen died in June of 2017 in a hit-and-run accident on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County.

A beloved member of metro Atlanta’s craft brewing community, Rosen left behind plenty of friends who loved him.

"It’s hard to be in a room with Dan for any amount of time and not have talked to him, not have become sort of instant friends with him,” Sandage said.

A year later, Sandage desperately want answers.

The driver who ran over Rosen has not been caught.

“Even right now, it still sends chills," Sandage said. "It was hard to believe. I was in shock, still am.”

After Rosen died, Sandage told Channel 2 Action News he started working to help DeKalb police solve the case.

He went door-to-door along Briarcliff Road and uncovered surveillance video, which shows Rosen in the final moments of his life.

“Dan was seen walking in the video. He wasn’t walking impaired. He was walking on the opposite side of the road,” Sandage said.

The video also shows several cars driving down Briarcliff around the time Rosen was killed.

Sandage believes the driver of one of them may have hit and killed his friend.

“You hope that the person who did it finally has a conscience and says, 'Look, I have to come forward. I’ve already lived with this for a year. I’m going to have to live with this the rest of my life. I need to do the right thing,'” Sandage said.

Sandage said he gave that video to DeKalb Police Department, but they told Channel 2 Action News there have been no new developments in the case.

