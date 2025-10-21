Man in ‘Scream’ mask terrorized Georgia family, but said it was just a prank

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — What a man described as a prank on a family member led to the homeowners calling 911.
On Saturday night, an east Georgia family said a man wearing a mask from the movie “Scream” and armed with a knife was looking into their home.
According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the 22-year-old suspect turned off the lights connected to security cameras and started messing with the front door.
When deputies arrived, the man ran off into the woods.
Because he reportedly had a knife, deputies did not follow him and instead sent a drone into the woods.
The suspect made his way back to a car and tried driving away, but deputies stopped him.
He told deputies that the homeowner is a family member and that he was playing a prank. The report says he told investigators he turned the lights off, so they would not see them on the camera.
The man was cited for disorderly conduct and driving a car without insurance and registration.
