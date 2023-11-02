Man says he paid thousands to electrician, who also is a pastor, for contract work, but he ran off

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Ernson Wilcinot’s dream is under construction.

Walking inside the storefront off Hickory Flat Road in Canton is a sight of cooking supplies and construction equipment.

Wilcinot hopes it one day opens up as Wild Chicken n’ Spice.

“I’ve been imagining for I don’t know how long,” Wilcinot said.

The Haitian immigrant says he first began cooking with his mother in Louisiana. After a more traditional career, he said he decided to chase opening up his restaurant.

However, to make the dream a reality, he needed electrical work done. Wilcinot says he was recommended a man who said he was both an electrician and a pastor.

“He said God had a hand in what you are doing, I’m going to help you, I’m going to help you,” Wilcinot said.

Wilcinot says he paid more than $8,000 upfront to start the project. However, he says the contractor ran two pipes without wires and put up outlets that were connected to nothing.

“You have people out there who are real pastors, but you have people who are impostors,” Wilcinot said.

Wilcinot said after that, the electrician disappeared.

He found that the state may have revoked the man’s electrician license in 2016. He also found negative reviews online of the contractor not doing the promised work. He said he learned about this information too late.

“I kick myself for that and I can’t keep dwelling on that,” Wilcinot said.

Wilcinot filed a police report but has been unable to get any money back.

Canton police told Channel 2 Action News that because some work was done (even if it was not what was agreed to) it became a civil matter.

Because the electrician is not criminally charged, Channel 2 Action News is not naming him.

Wilcinot is now driving for Uber to support his family and raise money for his business. If you would like to help the family, they have a GoFundMe to help pay for the restaurant’s construction.

“I’m so upset. Here you have somebody pouring their heart, soul, and money into getting a business going, and it destroys that opportunity or at least delays it,” said Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

So, how can you protect yourself? Howard says you can take multiple steps to help prevent you from becoming a victim of a bad contractor.

First, check reviews.

Howard says hiring a contractor for a reputation of getting things done well and on time is the primary factor you should look at when hiring someone.

Second, make sure the contractor has a license. If not, Howard says “Run, don’t walk” the other way.

Third, Howard says do not pay upfront.

“The problem is when the damage has occurred, it’s almost impossible to make it right,” Howard said. “Because the person is gone and the money is gone, which is why prevention is the best cure.”

