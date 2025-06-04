Man runs from drug deal, jumps into GA pond to escape deputies, officials say

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials said a man went to great lengths to avoid an arrest.

On Sunday, Cpl. Johnny Robinette and Game Warden Aaron Powell were called to help Cook County deputies and Adel police.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, officers were chasing a suspect who ran away from a drug deal.

The DNR said the suspect stole a bike to help in his escape, and then jumped into a pond and swam to a nearby island to avoid being arrested.

When game wardens arrived, they launched a boat to access the island. They later found the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was turned over to local agencies and charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

