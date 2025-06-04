Hall Co. escaped inmate steals motorcycle, leads deputies on multi-state chase, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate on work release is back in custody after deputies said he led them on a multi-state chase.

On Monday, Stephens County deputies tried to stop a black motorcycle. The sheriff’s office said they were notified that the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Daniel Jesse Bell of Braselton, was an escaped inmate from Hall County.

The SCSO said Bell cut off his ankle monitor before leaving the area earlier Monday afternoon and the motorcycle was also possibly stolen from Hall County.

Deputies said they spotted the motorcycle traveling on Highway 123. When they tried to stop Bell, he sped away.

Stephens County deputies chased Bell into South Carolina, where Oconee County, S.C. deputies took over.

The chase ended in the city limits of Westminster when Bell tried to make a left turn and crashed into a power pole, officials said.

Deputies tried to arrest Bell, who was tased after refusing to listen to deputies’ commands. When Bell was tased, deputies realized he was on fire and rushed to put out the flames.

Oconee deputies then took Bell into custody. Due to his burn injuries, Bell was taken to a burn center for treatment, where he remains in custody.

Two deputies involved received minor burns and injuries and were treated at the Oconee Memorial Hospital before they were released.

