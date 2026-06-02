Man rescues trapped younger brother after tree crashes onto house

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young man became trapped under debris after a large tree crashed onto his family’s home during severe storms on Monday afternoon.

“While I was waiting for the fire department to get here, I was like trying to lift up the ceiling on my back, trying to give him some breathing room.” Octavius Hall told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Hall said he was in his room when the tree crashed onto the roof at their home on First Avenue. The impact sent pieces of the roof crashing into the ceilings.

He says his younger brother, Hernandez, was pinned under debris on his bed.

“He was pretty much buried. He was stuck in his bed, with it all on him. You couldn’t see his face or nothing.” Hall said.

Four first responders, including police and firefighters, entered the wrecked home and help lift the debris off Octavius’ brother.

“When they got there, I was able to pull him out by the legs, while their were holding the ceiling up.” he said.

Hernandez suffered a minor injury to his arm. His mother is greatly relieved.

“I am. I was shaking so bad. I couldn’t breathe, I was so nervous. I knew this could have went a whole different way. I just thank God he was able to come out. He just has a brace on his arm where his arm got damaged. And his face is a little swollen, but he says he’s okay,” Valerie Hall said.

Storms knocked a tree onto another home in LaGrange on Monday night. No one was injured.

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