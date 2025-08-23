Man reads a book while south Georgia courthouse burns around him

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being accused of trying to set a south Georgia courthouse on fire earlier this week.

Bainbridge Public Safety told WALB that Eldrick Tyrone Jacobs II, 32, was arrested and charged with trying to burn the Decatur County Courthouse.

Officials say a driver passed the courthouse around 6 a.m. and saw a man sitting on the steps reading a book while flames blazed around him.

First responders were able to put out the fire and arrest Jacobs.

According to investigators, Jacobs admitted to setting two sets of doors on fire.

Detectives found a lighter and lighter fluid at the courthouse.

Jacobs is charged with arson and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

Crews have begun working to remove the smoke damage from the courthouse’s antique doors, WALB said.

