Man passes out in metro Atlanta patrol car after leading deputies on chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who they say passed out after leading them on a chase.

Over the weekend, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO for Austin Cunningham, 27, and his car.

Dawson County deputies saw the car and tried pulling him over. Cunningham tried speeding away, but a short time later, deputies stopped and arrested him.

They say that while he was in the back of their patrol car, Cunningham passed out and was given Narcan and became conscious. He was taken to the hospital before being transferred to the Dawson County Detention Center the next morning.

A K9 unit found drugs in Cunningham’s car, but deputies decided it was a small enough amount to not charge him.

Forsyth County deputies say he was initially wanted for kidnapping, battery and probation violation. They say the woman who was with him told them she went willingly, and therefore no kidnapping happened.

Cunningham is being held in Dawson County on charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding, obstruction and traffic-related charges.

