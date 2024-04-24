5-year-old ran over by car at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a child was run over by a car.
On Tuesday night, DeKalb County police were called out to an apartment complex about a person hit by a vehicle on Flat Shoals Road.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a 5-year-old with serious head trauma.
Police said the vehicle involved stayed on the scene and the driver is cooperating.
At this time, details are limited.
The investigation is ongoing.
