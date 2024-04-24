5-year-old ran over by car at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a child was run over by a car.

On Tuesday night, DeKalb County police were called out to an apartment complex about a person hit by a vehicle on Flat Shoals Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 5-year-old with serious head trauma.

Police said the vehicle involved stayed on the scene and the driver is cooperating.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, details are limited.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS;

Cobb woman loaded dog’s cage with rocks, sank it in Chattahoochee, investigators say Nearly one year after a dog drowned, investigators now say the dog’s owner killed it on purpose in what investigators call a horrific case of animal cruelty.

©2023 Cox Media Group