Man high on meth crashed into his house, set it on fire, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man has been arrested and charged with setting his own home on fire over the weekend.

Hall County deputies say William Kyle Underwood, 31, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a house fire at Underwood’s home on Cleveland Hwy. just before 2 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned that Underwood, who they say was high on methamphetamine, backed his 2017 Hyundai Accent into a basement wall twice. The crashes caused significant damage, but did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found a bedroom with heavy fire.

Deputies say that after the crashes, Underwood drove to a nearby fire station with a non-life-threatening injury that he said he suffered escaping a burning bedroom.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and arrested for DUI. He posted a $1,300 bond and was released from jail on Sunday afternoon.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Underwood was responsible for the fire and charged him with arson on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group