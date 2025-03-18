Man found guilty of killing siblings 35 years ago to be sentenced today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County judge will sentence a man found guilty of murdering a brother and sister 35 years ago.

Last week, a jury found Kenneth Perry guilty on murder and all other counts in the deaths of John Sumpter and Pamela Sumpter.

Prosecutors argued he raped Pamela Sumpter and then stabbed both of the siblings at the brother’s Stone Mountain apartment in 1990. Perry claimed that the Sumpters and another man drugged him the night he was at the apartment and sexually assaulted him.

Jurors deliberated just over two hours before returning a verdict.

Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

