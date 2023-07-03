A man fell off a jet ski on a Georgia river. His body was recovered 3 days later

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was involved in a jet ski accident.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said on Thursday at 6 p.m., game wardens responded to an incident involving a jet ski on the Satilla River at Warner’s Landing in Brantley County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, the man driving the jet ski was seen by his son from across the river falling into the water when he hit the throttle.

The son began to swim towards the victim when he saw him struggling to swim and then go under.

When game wardens arrived, they began using side scan sonar and patrolling the river to locate the missing man.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Sunday at 9:40 a.m., Wayne County EMA and DNR game wardens recovered the man’s body from the river.

Officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Steve Elkins of Atkinson.

Authorities did not identify Elkins’ son.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sen. Ossoff responds to antisemitic rallies in Georgia

©2022 Cox Media Group