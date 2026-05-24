Man expresses thanks for EMS, blood transfusion that saved his life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dekalb County man got a chance to say thank you after a traumatic crash that could have been deadly.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with him about the blood that saved his life.

“I’m just thankful for you guys,” said 65-year-old Charles Carpenter, who knows he’s lucky to be alive.

Thursday, he was able to thank the emergency medical service and fire rescue crews that saved him.

A crash crumpled White’s car like an accordion.

“The top of the roof, the sunroof was smashed. I guess I flipped the car. I don’t know,” he said.

“This is what we train for,” said paramedic Andre Pinkston, who was one of those who responded to the call.

“We noticed that he was low-sic, or had vital signs that were not good. He was in and out of consciousness. He had multiple significant injuries,” Pinkston said.

But DeKalb County launched a program that was a game changer.

“I want to show you what’s inside this cooler. One unit of blood and they say this is what saved Charles’ life,” said Michael Carr, medical director of Dekalb County Fire.

“Blood products in the field given to the patients sooner than when they go to the hospital, that’s going to improve outcomes and the likelihood that they’re going to survive,” Carr said.

Only 4% of EMS agencies in the country can give a blood transfusion in the field, and that was vital to saving White.

His ribs were fractured, his liver punctured, tendons torn and many other injuries.

What he didn’t lose was his sense of humor.

“I’m glad you guys were paying attention when you were training because if it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be here right now. That’s the bottom line,” White said.

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