Man enters Georgia Wendy’s, chokes employee before employee fires gun

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are looking for a man accused of entering a Wendy’s and then choking an employee who happened to be his girlfriend, according to WALB.

Lee County deputies said that just before noon on Monday, a suspect entered the Wendy’s on Ledo Road and choked one of the employees.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said that it was the boyfriend of the employee who entered the restaurant and began choking her. The employee then left the restaurant and fired a gun into the air.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Deputies identified the employee as 35-year-old Nicole Broner. The man was not identified by WALB.

The man was arrested for aggravated assault, while Broner was arrested for reckless conduct.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Wendy’s for comment.

