Man drowns after jumping into GA river to grab a crab trap

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in a river while he and his friends were crabbing in coastal Georgia.
The drowning happened around 1 a.m. at the Tivoli River Pier and Kayak Launch, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Hill police.
Officials told WTOC in Savannah that four people were crabbing on a dock when one of their crab traps got away. That’s when a man in the group jumped into the river to try and get it back.
WJCL reports that the man got swept by a current.
WTOC reports the other three people on the dock weren’t able to swim and called 911. A dive team arrived and pulled the man out of the river. The team performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.
Officials have not released his name.
