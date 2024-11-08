Man drowns after jumping into GA river to grab a crab trap

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in a river while he and his friends were crabbing in coastal Georgia.

The drowning happened around 1 a.m. at the Tivoli River Pier and Kayak Launch, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Hill police.

Officials told WTOC in Savannah that four people were crabbing on a dock when one of their crab traps got away. That’s when a man in the group jumped into the river to try and get it back.

WJCL reports that the man got swept by a current.

WTOC reports the other three people on the dock weren’t able to swim and called 911. A dive team arrived and pulled the man out of the river. The team performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released his name.

