Man dies after running into traffic repeatedly, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man was hit and killed after running into traffic over and over.

Officers responded to the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident in the 3100 block of Campbellton Road at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

There, they found an unresponsive male lying in the road. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was wearing all-dark clothing and was running back and forth from the curb into traffic, nearly causing an accident.

He also would sit in the traffic, then stand up and run back into traffic, according to the report. He kept doing this until he was hit by a vehicle.

The APD Accident Investigations unit responded to the scene. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

