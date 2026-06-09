Man charged with trying to break into Fulton County jail; 2nd suspect on the run

A man accused of trying to smuggle drugs, cellphones and other contraband into the Fulton County Jail is now behind bars inside the same facility he allegedly targeted.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators arrested Nicholas Andrews after they say he and an accomplice, who remains on the run, cut through a fence surrounding the Rice Street jail late Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Authorities say Andrews admitted that he and the second suspect used bolt cutters to breach the fence before they were stopped.

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When investigators searched Andrews’ bag, they say they found marijuana, 93 packs of cigarettes, a pint of promethazine, 32 OxyContin pills, multiple iPhones, phone cases, lighters, tools, baby wipes, charging cables and other items believed to be intended for inmates inside the jail.

Andrews is facing several charges, including felony interference with government property.

The case is not the first alleged attempt to get contraband into a Fulton County jail facility.

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In July 2025, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Innis Espino encountered a suspect near the Fulton County Jail’s South Annex in Union City. Authorities said the suspect had cut through a fence and was attempting to introduce contraband through a jail cell window.

“That individual was trying to make access into one of the cell windows. He was using a crowbar to essentially introduce contraband into the jail,” Espino told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

Investigators said that suspect was found with marijuana, cellphones, chargers and other prohibited items.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for the second suspect connected to the latest Rice Street incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

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